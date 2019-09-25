 Ringo Starr Performs ‘Yellow Submarine’ With Classroom Instruments – Rolling Stone
Watch Ringo Starr Perform ‘Yellow Submarine’ With Classroom Instruments on ‘Fallon’

The former Beatle is joined by the Roots and Jimmy Fallon

Ringo Starr joined the Roots and Jimmy Fallon for a new version of the Beatles’ hit “Yellow Submarine,” this time performed with toy instruments. In a set decorated like the animated submarine from the Beatles’ film (and with animation added to the video), the group offered up a quirky rendition of the tune using instruments like kazoos, xylophones and shakers.

In the clip, Starr takes on the main vocals while he plays a small toy drum set and Fallon plays a Casio keyboard, a wood block and honks on a kazoo. The segment includes new animation of Fallon and Starr riding off together on a pair of colorful fish and the group being overtaken with sea life inside their submarine.

Starr is prepping to release a new album, What’s My Name, which is out October 25th via UMe. Earlier this month he dropped a rendition of John Lennon’s “Grow Old With Me” featuring former bandmate Paul McCartney. “I sang it the best that I could,” Starr noted in a statement. “I do well up when I think of John this deeply. And I’ve done my best. We’ve done our best. The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So John’s on it in a way. I’m on it and Paul’s on it.”

 

 

