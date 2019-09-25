Watch Ringo Starr Perform ‘Yellow Submarine’ With Classroom Instruments on ‘Fallon’

Ringo Starr joined the Roots and Jimmy Fallon for a new version of the Beatles’ hit “Yellow Submarine,” this time performed with toy instruments. In a set decorated like the animated submarine from the Beatles’ film (and with animation added to the video), the group offered up a quirky rendition of the tune using instruments like kazoos, xylophones and shakers.

In the clip, Starr takes on the main vocals while he plays a small toy drum set and Fallon plays a Casio keyboard, a wood block and honks on a kazoo. The segment includes new animation of Fallon and Starr riding off together on a pair of colorful fish and the group being overtaken with sea life inside their submarine.

Starr is prepping to release a new album, What’s My Name, which is out October 25th via UMe. Earlier this month he dropped a rendition of John Lennon’s “Grow Old With Me” featuring former bandmate Paul McCartney. “I sang it the best that I could,” Starr noted in a statement. “I do well up when I think of John this deeply. And I’ve done my best. We’ve done our best. The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So John’s on it in a way. I’m on it and Paul’s on it.”