Ringo Starr, Slash Gear Up for Morrison Hotel Gallery Virtual Festival

Morrison Hotel Gallery and Rolling Live Studios will be hosting (De)Tour, a day-long virtual charity festival in association with MusiCares and NIVA, on Saturday, August 15th.

The lineup for the virtual event includes performances by Ringo Starr, Linda Perry, Slash, Gavin Rossdale, Macy Gray, Sean Lennon, Jesse Malin, Cheap Trick, Taylor Momsen, Badflower, John Oates, David Johansen, Billy Gibbons, Darryl McDaniels (a.k.a. DMC), Gilby Clarke, Donita Sparks, Matt Sorum, Lzzy Hale, Bluebonnets, Charlotte Muhl, David Ramirez, Al Barr, Eve Monsees, Scream, Haley Reinhart, Joseph Arthur, Kathy Valentine, Lenny Kaye, Mickey Thomas, Mike Flanigin, South of Eden, Steve Stevens, Sue Foley, the Cringe, Uni, Vintage Trouble, AWOLNATION, Mike Garson, Meg Toohey, Carmine Rojas and more.

“I’m proud to be involved in such a well-rounded charity event,” Momsen tells Rolling Stone. “MusicCares has helped so many of my friends and family in the music community, and now, branching out to COVID relief and all the other angles that help the music world is incredible and such an honor to be a part of. It’s looking like this event is going to have such a fantastic line up of acts that I respect so much and I can’t wait to see where it goes!”

Rolling Live Studios founder Kerry Brown, who is producing the event, adds, “Life may take a detour, but rock & roll never does.”

Performances will be streamed on YouTube Live from artists’ homes as well as at iconic venues, including New York City’s Bowery Electric, West Hollywood’s Whisky a Go Go, the Roxy Theatre and the Viper Room. Spotify Global Head of Rock Allison Hagendorf will host the event, together with MTV/VH1 personality Matt Pinfield. A cadre of music photographers including Mick Rock, Bob Gruen, Henry Diltz, Danny Clinch and Lynn Goldsmith will also make appearances.

De(Tour) will be free to stream, with donations to MusiCares and NIVA encouraged for viewers.