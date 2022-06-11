 Ringo Starr Postpones Tour After 2 All-Starrs Test Positive for Covid - Rolling Stone
Ringo Starr Postpones Summer Tour After Two All-Starrs Test Positive for Covid

“Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen,” legendary drummer says

English musician Ringo Starr performs onstage at the 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 15, 2019 in Bethel, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)English musician Ringo Starr performs onstage at the 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 15, 2019 in Bethel, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ringo Starr

AFP via Getty Images

Ringo Starr was forced to postpone the remainder of his summer tour after two members of the All-Starr Band tested positive for Covid.

The legendary Beatles drummer and his touring unit — which included Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter — were midway through a 22-date trek; the remaining 12 shows on the itinerary have now been pushed to September.

During the second night of Starr’s three-night stand at New York’s Beacon Theater earlier this week, he alerted the audience that keyboardist Edgar Winter was missing the show due to Covid. Although the All-Starr Band soldiered through a few more gigs, guitarist Steve Lukather next tested positive, making continuing on too difficult.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr said in a statement. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the fall.”

Ringo and his All-Starr Band previously announced an autumn tour that began September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut; the postponed tour dates — which covered East Coast shows stretching from Rhode Island to Florida — will now take place in the weeks prior to the fall trek.

