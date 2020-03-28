 Ringo Starr Pushes 2020 All Starr Band Tour to 2021 Due to Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
Ringo Starr Pushes 2020 All Starr Band Tour to 2021 Due to Coronavirus

“This is very difficult for me. In 30 years I think I’ve only missed two or three gigs, never mind a whole tour.  But this is how things are for all of us now,” drummer says

Ringo Starr & His All Starr BandRingo Starr and his All-Starr Band in concert at the Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Sep 2019

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band have pushed their planned spring 2020 North American tour to spring 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band have pushed their planned spring 2020 North American tour to spring 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is very difficult for me,” Starr said in a statement, “in 30 years I think I’ve only missed two or three gigs, never mind a whole tour.  But this is how things are for all of us now, I have to stay in just like you have to stay in, and we all know it’s the peace and loving thing we do for each other.  So we have moved the Spring tour to 2021.”

This year’s trek — featuring Starr alongside Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart — was scheduled to begin May; it will now launch on a pair of to-be-announced 2021 dates in Rama, Ontario before working its way down the East Coast of the U.S., concluding June 27th, 2021 in Clearwater, Florida. Along the way, Starr and his band have booked a three-night stand at New York’s Beacon Theater.

Tickets for the 2020 trek will be honored at the 2021 dates. “My fans know I love them, and I love to play for them and I can’t wait to see you all as soon as possible,” Starr continued. “In the meantime stay safe. Peace and Love to you all.”

Ringo Starr Tour Dates

TBA – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
TBA – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama
June 1, 2021 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre
June 3, 2021 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
June 5, 2021 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 7, 2021 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre
June 8, 2021 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
June 9, 2021 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
June 11, 2021 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
June 12, 2021 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
June 13, 2021 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
June 15, 2021 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric Theatre
June 16, 2021 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric Theatre
June 18, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 19, 2021 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
June 20, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
June 22, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Centre
June 23, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Centre
June 25, 2021 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
June 26, 2021 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino
June 27, 2021 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

