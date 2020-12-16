Ringo Starr Taps Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, More for New Song ‘Here’s to the Nights’

Ringo Starr has released a new song featuring a slew of all-star guests, “Here’s to the Nights,” from his upcoming EP Zoom In, set to arrive March 19th, 2021.

Acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren wrote “Here’s to the Nights,” and the recording boasts backing vocals from Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Finneas, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Lenny Kravitz, Ben Harper, Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton, and Yola. All those voices combine on the track’s rousing chorus, “Here’s to the nights we won’t remember/With the friends we won’t forget/May we think of them forever/As the days that were the best.”

Additionally, “Here’s to the Nights” features instrumental contributions from Toto’s Steve Lukather, the Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench, Bruce Sugar, Nathan East, Charlie Bisharat, and Jacob Braun.

“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” Ringo said in a statement, per UDiscoverMusic. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Year’s because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget — and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

Starr began working on Zoom In at his home studio back in April, working with a mix of songwriters and producers. The tracklist boasts at least one song about life during the pandemic, “Zoom In, Zoom Out,” which features the Doors’ Robbie Krieger on guitar.

Zoom In will follow Starr’s 2019 solo album, What’s My Name.

Zoom In Track List

1. “Zoom in, Zoom Out”

2. “Here’s to the Nights”

3. “Waiting for the Tide to Turn”

4. “Not Enough Love in the World”

5. “Teach Me to Tango”