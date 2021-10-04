Ringo Starr, Max Weinberg, Matt Cameron Lead Massive Cover of ‘Come Together’ to End World Hunger

Ringo Starr, Max Weinberg, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, and over 100 other musicians have united for a massive cover of the Beatles’ “Come Together” as part of a new campaign to help end world hunger.

The “Drum Together” clip was organized by WhyHunger, and along with Starr, Weinberg, and Cameron, it features drummers like Jim Keltner, Steve Gadd, Cindy Blackman Santana, and 11-year-old prodigy Nandi Bushell. While a massive coalition of percussionists (including an orchestra timpanist) create the base for this epic rendition of “Come Together,” the meticulously stitched-together performance also features an array of other musicians from guitarists and pianists to trombonists and trumpeters.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to be a part of such a unique collaboration for an important cause,” Cameron tells Rolling Stone in an email. “There’s nothing like the power of a good beat, and it’s great to see that so many musicians across so many genres and backgrounds were able to come together to support WhyHunger’s mission.”

“Drum Together” was helmed by producer Brian Resnick and Drumming’s Global Ambassador Don Famularo. Funds raised from the clip will support WhyHunger’s efforts to end global hunger by funding community-led solutions to the problem.

“We all can agree that no kid should be hungry, and everyone should have access to nutritious food. This is a great cause that I’ve supported in the past and a great track — one of my favorite Beatles songs. So when Jim Keltner asked me to join all these other drummers I was happy to,” Starr said in a statement.

Resnick adds, “’Drum Together’ was a very ambitious project, but simple in concept: Bring our drumming community together for a common cause and make an impact. The video features the greatest collection of drummers ever to perform on one song, and is so inspiring and powerful. I’m really moved by the generosity of all the phenomenal musicians who donated their time and talents, and I hope the project energizes people to get involved and join with WhyHunger in the movement to end world hunger.”