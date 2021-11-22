Ringo Starr’s New MasterClass Includes All-Star Jam Sesh With Joe Walsh, Steve Lukather

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Music legend Ringo Starr is the latest celebrity instructor to join MasterClass, the streaming platform that taps leaders from sports, entertainment, politics and culture to curate and teach classes online.

Starr’s new course will be about “Drumming and Creative Collaboration,” with 10 video lessons spanning almost two hours in length total. Each lesson is broken down by topic, and the Beatles’ drummer will talk about everything from selecting the proper drum kit essentials, to playing tips and techniques, to how to connect with an audience and convey emotion and feeling through your drum sticks.

MasterClass says Starr will also share “personal stories of his life,” including his time spent with the Beatles and with his All-Starr Band, while talking about some of the collaborations he’s been part of as well. “Fans will get unprecedented insight and access into his life and career, from his early influences to his creative pursuits outside of drumming, including his charitable work,” reads a press release from MasterClass. “Members will leave this class inspired to explore creative collaboration and equipped to start their drumming journey and forge a personal relationship with music.”

Of course, no Ringo Starr course would be complete without hearing some actual drumming from the master himself, and the final “class” on the curriculum is actually an all-star jam session, featuring Starr, keyboardist Jim Cox, bassist Nathan East, Toto’s Steve Lukather and the Eagles’ Joe Walsh on guitars, and Gregg Bissonette and Jim Keltner joining Starr on drums. It’s a great stream for both aspiring drummers and music fans alike.

“Ringo is an international icon,” says David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “As a member of the bestselling band of all time, he candidly shares a behind-the-scenes look into the trajectory of his life as a musician, teaching members how to forge a personal relationship with music and instrumentation.”

“If I can give any piece of advice, it’s to love what you’re doing,” adds Starr. “In my class, I will not only teach members how to get started with drums but share how to bring creativity into anything they are passionate about and inspire them to work at something they love.”

Starr’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass.com, where subscribers get unlimited access to more than 150 instructors with an annual membership.

Pricing for a MasterClass subscription is typically $15/month (or $180 for an annual subscription), but the site is currently offering a two-for-one deal because of Black Friday. If you subscribe to MasterClass at its original price, you can give a one-year gift subscription to somebody else for free. Use it to try the Ringo Starr MasterClass or any of the site’s huge selection of classes.

Starr’s MasterClass comes on the heels of a new course taught by the members of Metallica. The class is titled “Metallica Teaches Being a Band,” and features James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo sharing stories from their life on the road and in the studio, while imparting advice about what it takes to find longevity in the music industry.