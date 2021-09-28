Ringo Starr Teams With Aspiring Filmmakers in Foster Care for ‘Let’s Change the World’ Video

Ringo Starr envisions a brighter future in the new video for his song, “Let’s Change the World,” the sorta title track off his new EP, Change the World.

Starr crafted the video in collaboration with the nonprofit, Kids in the Spotlight, which helps foster care youth create their own short films. Per a release, the kids in the program helped conceptualize the video with Starr, and then shadowed and assisted during the actual production, helping out with directing, lighting, choreography, wardrobe, photography, and more.

“I wanted to make this video with kids because they are our future and this is for them,” Starr said in a statement. “They deserve clean water and fresh air. I believe we should leave this planet in better shape than we found it for our kids, and right now we are not doing that. Half the world is on fire and the other half is under water. We have got to change, and I believe we can.”

Starr released Change the World last Friday, September 24th, and it follows his previous EP, Zoom In, which was released in March. Starr recorded the new four-song set at his Roccabella West home studio, collaborating with Linda Perry, Trombone Shorty, Joe Walsh, Toto’s Joseph Williams, Steve Lukather, and longtime engineer Bruce Sugar.