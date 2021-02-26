Grammy Museum Announces Ringo Starr Virtual Exhibit

The Grammy Museum has announced a virtual Ringo Starr program in March featuring a virtual exhibit and interviews with the former Beatle.

On March 4th, the museum will release a 2010 interview with Starr from their Live From the Vault series, followed by a new interview with the museum’s founding executive director Bob Santelli on March 18th. Starr will discuss his upcoming EP Zoom In and his new book Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs 1989-2019.

The museum will also feature the 2013 exhibit Peace & Love virtually; it covers his early life in Liverpool, his launch to superstardom with the Beatles, and his years with the All Starr Band. The museum’s streaming service Collection: Live can be accessed here.

Zoom In includes the new track “Here’s to the Nights,” featuring Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, and several other musicians. “Diane Warren wrote it: ‘Here’s to the nights we won’t remember, with the friends we won’t forget,'” Starr told Rolling Stone last December. “So it has a beautiful sentiment. It’s about us all coming together, so it seems appropriate for today. Everybody I know, we’ve all had quite a few nights we don’t remember. And we’ve all had them with friends we won’t forget.”

The long-awaited documentary The Beatles: Get Back arrives on August 27th, 2021.