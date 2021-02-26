 Grammy Museum Announces Ringo Starr Virtual Exhibit - Rolling Stone
Grammy Museum Announces Ringo Starr Virtual Exhibit

Museum will also release new and archival interviews with the former Beatle

Angie Martoccio

CAPTION CORRECTION, CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER CREDIT TO CHRIS PIZZELLO , INSTEAD OF RINGO STARR Ringo Starr poses for a portrait at Book Soup on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015, in West Hollywood, Calif. Starr's book "Photograph" features rare and unseen photographs from his archives. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Grammy Museum has announced a virtual Ringo Starr program in March featuring a virtual exhibit and interviews with the former Beatle.

On March 4th, the museum will release a 2010 interview with Starr from their Live From the Vault series, followed by a new interview with the museum’s founding executive director Bob Santelli on March 18th. Starr will discuss his upcoming EP Zoom In and his new book Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs 1989-2019.

The museum will also feature the 2013 exhibit Peace & Love virtually; it covers his early life in Liverpool, his launch to superstardom with the Beatles, and his years with the All Starr Band. The museum’s streaming service Collection: Live can be accessed here.

Zoom In includes the new track “Here’s to the Nights,” featuring Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, and several other musicians. “Diane Warren wrote it: ‘Here’s to the nights we won’t remember, with the friends we won’t forget,'” Starr told Rolling Stone last December. “So it has a beautiful sentiment. It’s about us all coming together, so it seems appropriate for today. Everybody I know, we’ve all had quite a few nights we don’t remember. And we’ve all had them with friends we won’t forget.”

The long-awaited documentary The Beatles: Get Back arrives on August 27th, 2021.

