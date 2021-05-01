Ringo Starr Reveals Favorite Beatles Song, Thoughts on Afterlife on ‘Colbert’

Ringo Starr revealed his favorite Beatles song and his thoughts on the afterlife during a bonus interview from the drummer’s recent virtual visit to The Late Show.

Taking part in Stephen Colbert’s 15-question “The Colbert Questionert” — a segment Starr initially recorded when he appeared on The Late Show in March — the host asked Starr, “You get one song to listen to for the rest of your life. What is it?” Starr quickly replied, “[The Beatles’] ‘Come Together.'”

“There’s lots of other favorites, but if you want one, ‘Come Together’ can’t be bad,” Starr said, noting it was his favorite Beatles song. “I just think it worked perfectly with the band and the song and John being John. I loved that moment.”

Starr also shared his unique take on the afterlife when Colbert asked him what happens when we die. “I think we go to heaven,” Starr said. “Heaven’s great, but you don’t stay there too long; you just gotta get yourself together again and come deal with all that [shit] you didn’t deal with last time you were here.”

During the Q&A, Starr also revealed his picks for favorite sandwich (“Cheese”), scariest animal (“I think a lion would be scary”), his least favorite smells (“Bodily functions,” he said, something the Beatles knew all about) and the most used app on his phone (“Twitter”). However, Starr abruptly ended the Questionert before Colbert could find out what was Starr’s favorite action movie.