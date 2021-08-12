Ringo Starr Announces New ‘Change the World’ EP

Ringo Starr will be dropping a new EP, Change the World, on September 24th via UMe. Like his previously released Zoom In EP from March, the four-song set was recorded at his Roccabella West home studio.

Starr collaborated with several artists and songwriters on the set. Lead single “Let’s Change the World” was written by Toto’s Joseph Williams and Steve Lukather, who also play on the track. “Just that Way” was co-written and performed by Ringo and his longtime engineer Bruce Sugar.

Meanwhile, Ringo also worked with hitmaker Linda Perry for the first time. She wrote and played on “Coming Undone,” which also features Trombone Shorty. Rounding out the EP, Ringo’s rendition of “Rock Around the Clock” features Joe Walsh on guitar.

“I’ve been saying I only want to release EPs at this point and this is the next one,” Starr said in a statement. “What a blessing it’s been during this year to have a studio here at home and be able to collaborate with so many great musicians, some I’ve worked with before and some new friends.”

The EP will be available digitally and on CD and cassette on September 24th. A 10-inch vinyl release follows on November 19th. Change the World is available for preorder.