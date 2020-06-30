Ringo Starr Announces 80th Birthday Charity Show with Paul McCartney and More

Ringo Starr turns 80 on July 7th, and he’s planning to celebrate with Ringo’s Big Birthday Show, a virtual charity concert that will hit YouTube at 8 p.m. EST that night. The show will include a mix of at-home performances and unearthed concert footage from Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark, Jr., Sheila E, Ben Harper, and others. “I love birthdays,” Starr says in the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Interview: Special Edition. “This year is going to be a little different. There’s no big get-together, there’s no brunch for 100. But we’re putting this show together – an hour of music and chat. It’s quite a big birthday.”

The show will also include the debut of a new, guest-laden version of Starr’s 2017 song “Give More Love,” with Jackson Browne, Jeff Bridges, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson, and others. Starr will also debut a series of tribute performances on his YouTube channel, from artists including Steve Earle, Peter Frampton, and Judy Collins. In addition, Starr is asking fans to “say, think, or post #peaceandlove at noon their local time on July 7th.” The YouTube broadcast will benefit four charities: Black Lives Matter Global Network, The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares, and WaterAid.

In his just-posted episode of the Rolling Stone Interview: Special Edition, Starr looked back on his entire life, from first playing drums while he was hospitalized with tuberculosis as a child to the early years of his solo career and much more.