How to Watch Ringo Starr’s Big Birthday Charity Show

In celebration of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr is putting on Ringo’s Big Birthday Show, a charity livestream that will feature performances by Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Dave Grohl, Gary Clark Jr., Sheila E., Sheryl Crow and more.

To watch the special, tune into the official Ringo Starr YouTube page Tuesday, July 7th at 8:00 p.m. EST. The charity concert will benefit four organizations that support COVID-19 aid and racial justice, including Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.

“I love birthdays,” Starr said in the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Interview: Special Edition. “This year is going to be a little different. There’s no big get-together, there’s no brunch for 100. But we’re putting this show together — an hour of music and chat. It’s quite a big birthday.”

In addition to its headlining performances, Ringo’s Big Birthday Show will include the debut of a new version of Starr’s 2017 song “Give More Love,” now with guest features from Jackson Browne, Jeff Bridges, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson and others. Steve Earle, Peter Frampton and Judy Collins will debut tribute performances on Starr’s YouTube channel alongside the livestream. Ahead of the broadcast, Starr is asking fans to “say, think, or post #peaceandlove at noon their local time on July 7th.”