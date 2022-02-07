Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Finally Set to Return to the Road This Spring

After two delays, Ringo Starr will finally launch his tour with his All Starr Band this spring.

The trek is set to launch with two nights at the Casino Rama in Rama, Ontario, May 27 and 28. From there, Starr will make his way around the East Coast — including three nights at the Beacon Theatre in New York City — then down south. The run wraps on June 26 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Complete information is available on Starr’s website.

For the 2022 tour, the All Starr Band lineup will boast regulars Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart, while the group will also welcome back previous collaborator Edgar Winter. Starr and Co. were originally slated to tour in 2020 and 2021, although both runs were postponed because of the pandemic.

“I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play,” Starr said in a statement. “This is the longest I’ve been off the road in years — up until 2020 I was touring every year with the All Starrs — and I’ve really missed it. Making music in the studio has been great, and it certainly saved me during the pandemic, but nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience. I love my fans and they love me and it’s going to be wonderful to be peace and loving and playing for them again.”

Starr has kept busy during the pandemic, releasing two EPs last year, Zoom In and Change the World. He also taught his own MasterClass course, released a retrospective book, Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs 1989 – 2019, and has another book on the way, Lifted: Fab Images and Memories In My Life with the Beatles From Across The Universe.

Ringo Starr and the All Starr Band Tour Dates

May 27 – Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama

May 28 – Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama

May 30 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

June 2 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater *With The Avett Brothers

June 3 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theater

June 4 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion *With The Avett Brothers

June 6 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 7 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 8 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

June 11 – Easton, PA @ State Theater

June 12 – Providence, RI @ PPAC

June 14 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

June 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

June 17 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

June 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena

June 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater

June 21 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

June 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center

June 24 – St Augustine, FL @ The AMP

June 25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

June 26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall