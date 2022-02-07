Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Finally Set to Return to the Road This Spring

After two delays, Ringo Starr will finally launch his tour with his All Starr Band this spring.
The trek is set to launch with two nights at the Casino Rama in Rama, Ontario, May 27 and 28. From there, Starr will make his way around the East Coast — including three nights at the Beacon Theatre in New York City — then down south. The run wraps on June 26 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Complete information is available on Starr’s website.
For the 2022 tour, the All Starr Band lineup will boast regulars Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart, while the group will also welcome back previous collaborator Edgar Winter. Starr and Co. were originally slated to tour in 2020 and 2021, although both runs were postponed because of the pandemic.
“I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play,” Starr said in a statement. “This is the longest I’ve been off the road in years — up until 2020 I was touring every year with the All Starrs — and I’ve really missed it. Making music in the studio has been great, and it certainly saved me during the pandemic, but nothing beats playing live with great musicians in front of an audience. I love my fans and they love me and it’s going to be wonderful to be peace and loving and playing for them again.”
Starr has kept busy during the pandemic, releasing two EPs last year, Zoom In and Change the World. He also taught his own MasterClass course, released a retrospective book, Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs 1989 – 2019, and has another book on the way, Lifted: Fab Images and Memories In My Life with the Beatles From Across The Universe.
Ringo Starr and the All Starr Band Tour Dates
May 27 – Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama
May 28 – Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama
May 30 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
June 2 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater *With The Avett Brothers
June 3 – Worcester, MA @ Hanover Theater
June 4 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion *With The Avett Brothers
June 6 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
June 7 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
June 8 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
June 10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
June 11 – Easton, PA @ State Theater
June 12 – Providence, RI @ PPAC
June 14 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
June 15 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
June 17 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
June 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena
June 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater
June 21 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
June 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center
June 24 – St Augustine, FL @ The AMP
June 25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
June 26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall