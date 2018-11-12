Rolling Stone
Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Announce 2019 World Tour

The tour – which features Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Gregg Rolie and Hamish Stuart – will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the All Starr Band

Ringo Starr performs with his band at the Olympia venue in Paris, June 6, 2018.

Ringo Starr is hitting the road next year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his All Starr Band. Joining him will be Toto’s Steve Lukather, Santana’s Gregg Rolie, Men at Work’s Colin Hay, multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham, drummer Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart. It’s essentially the same lineup as the 2018 All Starr Band, though Stuart (who toured as an All Starr in 2006 and 2008) is taking the place of 10cc’s Graham Gouldman.

The All Starr Band tours began in the summer of 1989 when Ringo went out with Joe Walsh, Nils Lofgren, Dr. John, Billy Preston, Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Clarence Clemons and Jim Keltner. He’s slimmed it down in more recent years, but he always picks musicians that sang at least two major hits and are capable of backing him up on his own catalog of classics.

“People who come to the Ringo and the All Starr shows know what they’re gonna get from me,” he told Rolling Stone in 2012. “They get a couple of the new record, and then we just play all these incredible songs. The great thing about it is, though I come down to the front of the stage to do several of the numbers, I get a chance to sit at my kit and play with all of these great songs. So it’s a win/win for me.”

Shortly after the tour begins, Ringo’s new book photo book Another Day In The Life will land on shelves. “The book will include previously unpublished photographs, captioned with Ringo’s observations and anecdotes,” reads a press release. “Reflecting his love of music, travel and nature, Another Day In The Life shows us the world as seen through Ringo’s eyes. From Los Angeles to Tokyo and everywhere in between, many of Ringo’s observational images celebrate the quirkiness of life.”

Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Tour Dates

March 21st – Harrah’s Resort Southern California
March 27th – Fukuoka, Japan @ Sun Palace Hall
Mar 29th – Hiroshima, Japan @ Uenogakuen
April 1st – Miyagi Sendai Japan @ Tokyo Electron Hall
April 2nd – Koriyama, Japan @ Shimin Center
April 3rd – Tokyo, Japan @ Hitomi Kinen Kodo
April 5th – Tokyo, Japan @ Dome City Hall
April 9th – Nagoya, Japan @ Zepp,
April 10th – Osaka, Japan @ Archaic Hall,
Apr 11th – Osaka, Japan @ Orix Theatre
August 1st –  Windsor, Ontario @ Caesar’s in Windsor
August 3rd – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia
August 4th – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia
August 7th – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
August 8th – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
September 1st – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater

