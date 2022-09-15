Rina Sawayama, Tegan and Sara, Soccer Mommy and Others Team With #iVoted to Encourage Voter Turnout

Artists including British-Japanese pop singer Rina Sawayama, indie singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy and sister duo Tegan and Sara are among the artists partnering with nonprofit #iVoted to offer fans a chance to attend free concerts in an effort to drum up participation from young voters across the United States in the upcoming midterm elections.

The #iVoted Early sweepstakes, which is presented alongside the Nov. 8 #iVoted Festival, encourages fans to a selfie outside their nearest polling place, or at home with a blank and unmarked ballot for a chance to win tickets to a show of their choice. The newly added shows included in the contest come via a partnership with booking giant AEG Presents.

“AEG Presents has always defined taste and led from the forefront with cutting edge artists, talent and shows. Their election night concerts are no exception,” #iVoted founder and CEO Emily White said in a statement. “We’re ecstatic to partner and drive fans to the polls this election season just as early and absentee voting gets underway.”

The Nov. 8 #iVoted Festival is entirely virtual and will feature performances by artists including Run the Jewels, Los Lobos, OK Go, Rise Against and more. All fans who submit selfies to the sweepstakes will automatically be registered for the livestream concert.

The full list of shows eligible for the contest, which begins Sept. 26, can be found on the sweepstakes’ website.