Rina Sawayama Calls Out Labelmate Matty Healy at Glastonbury: ‘I’ve Had Enough’

Rina Sawayama has hit out at The 1975’s Matty Healy for controversial comments he made on a podcast last February.

The singer, who is signed to the same record label as Healy’s band, hit out at The 1975’s frontman while introducing a performance of her song “STFU!” at Glastonbury yesterday evening.

“I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of micro-aggressions. So, tonight, this song goes out to a white man who watches [pornography show] Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough,” said Sawayama.

The podcast, hosted by Adam Friedland, saw Healy mock the heritage of rapper Ice Spice, while also explaining how he watched the pornography mentioned by Sawayama. Referring to one scene, Healy explained how it “brutalized” women.

Both The 1975 and Sawayama are signed to Dirty Hit, the label run by Healy’s manager Jamie Oborne. Rolling Stone UK has contacted Dirty Hit and The 1975’s representatives for comment.

Healy, who was condemned for reinforcing Asian tropes, eventually addressed the controversy during a performance in April.

“I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry,” he said.

He went on: "The truth is, I see a sign that says like, 'Matty, I hope you're OK.' I feel a bit bad, to be honest, because I feel like I've been a bit irresponsible. It's very well for me to say, 'I don't understand how famous I am. I don't like being famous."

Asked about the comments in a New York Times interview and whether he had been baiting fans, he added: “A little bit. But it doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

