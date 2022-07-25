 Rina Sawayama, Maggie Rogers Join Phoebe Bridgers on Stage at Latitude - Rolling Stone
Rina Sawayama and Maggie Rogers Join Phoebe Bridgers on Stage at Latitude

The trio performed Bridgers’ track “I Know the End” during her performance at the Suffolk festival

Singer Phoebe Bridgers performs during the second day of the 19th international music festival Colours of Ostrava, on July 14, 2022, in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Phoebe Bridgers

AP

Phoebe Bridgers performed at the UK’s Latitude Festival this weekend (22 July), where she was joined on stage by Maggie Rogers and Rina Sawayama for a performance of “I Know the End.”

Bridgers is currently on an extensive UK and European tour behind 2020 album Punisher, and has made a number of special guest appearances across the tour.

Across the summer-long tour, she has appeared alongside Clairo for a performance of the latter’s ‘Bags’ in Milan, been invited to sing ‘Just Like Honey’ with The Jesus and Mary Chain during the band’s set at this year’s Glastonbury Festival and joined The Killers to share a rendition of ‘Runaway Horses’ in the Czech Republic.

On Friday at Latitude, Rogers and Sawayama, who were also playing sets at the festival, came on stage for Bridgers’ closing track, “I Know the End.” Joined by singer-songwriter Charlie Hickey, who is signed to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label, they all joined in on the song’s trademark screams.

You can see footage of the performance, as well as a backstage photo of Bridgers, Rogers, and Sawayama — “ur new favourite band” — below.

Back in 2020, Bridgers and Rogers teamed up on a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ classic ‘Iris,’ which the pair teased that they would cover if Donald Trump lost the 2020 US General Election to Joe Biden.

Bridgers finishes up her UK tour this week with four gigs at London’s Brixton Academy from 26-29 July, while Friday (29 July) will see Rogers release her second album, Surrender.

Sawayama, meanwhile, is readying a second album Hold the Girl for a 2 September release on Dirty Hit. Read her Rolling Stone UK digital cover story about the album.

