Rina Sawayama Turns a Therapy Epiphany Into Powerful Single ‘Hold the Girl’

Sometimes it takes a therapy session to heal your inner child — and write a great song. On Wednesday, Rina Sawayama released “Hold the Girl,” the title track of her forthcoming LP.

“I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song…that was the start of it,” says Sawayama in a statement. “I was crying before going into the studio.”

The powerful track follows the singer as she realizes her self-worth and understands that even if she’s wanted to change who she is, she remembers “who I’m really made of.”

“Sometimes I get down with guilt for the promises I’ve broken to my younger self,” she sings with her stellar tone. “Moving on, maybe I’ll never will Cos I left u spinning on the carousel.” The track ends with a cinematic outro.

“Hold the Girl” follows the release of her singles “Catch Me in the Air” and “This Hell,” both of which are featured on her Sept. 16 LP. Sawayama also joined Pabllo Vitaar on “Follow Me” earlier this year and “Beg For You” with Charli XCX.

Sawayama opened up to Rolling Stone UK about her upcoming LP and how she’s learned to see herself as more than one person. “Once I got to that part of re-parenting myself and treating myself as a ‘we’ and being like ‘Do you need to do this?’” Sawayama said. “And if it’s a no, then it’s a no.”

After releasing her LP, which follows critically-acclaimed Sawayama, the British-Japanese pop star is set to go on a tour across the U.S. during November, hitting New York’s Great Hall at Avant Gardner and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

Hold the Girl tour dates:

Nov. 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Nov. 4 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Nov. 5 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

Nov. 6 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Nov. 8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Nov. 9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Nov. 11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Nov. 12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

Nov. 13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Nov. 18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Nov. 21 – Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater

Nov. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium