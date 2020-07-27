Rilo Kiley to Reissue Rare Self-Titled 1999 Album for First Time

Rilo Kiley will reissue their rare self-titled 1999 debut album on vinyl and digital for the first time this October.

The long-out-of-print album — which contained the song “Frug,” featured on the soundtrack of the 1998 film Desert Blue — was previously only available on CDs that Jenny Lewis and company sold at their early shows, prior to the release of their “official” debut LP, 2001’s Take Offs and Landings.

Rilo Kiley, out October 2nd via Little Record Company, replicates the album’s nine-song second-pressing as a digital download and limited edition vinyl.

Comedian Dave Foley, who saw Rilo Kiley perform their first-ever gig at Los Angeles’ Spaceland in 1998, recalled seeing the band in a statement: “They were good, so good that I stopped fighting for the attention of the bartender and turned to see who it was. On stage was a very young, delightfully unpretentious group named Rilo Kiley. Between songs, they were charming, smart and funny. During the songs they were brilliant. After the set, I introduced myself and learned that this was their first public performance. I was astonished.”

Foley continued: “They invited me back to their rehearsal space for Thai food and to hear some songs they didn’t have room for in the set. Dreamily, I filled my belly with noodles and my head with one great song after another. I was in a full-on, pop music fan swoon. Having decided to force myself into their lives, I suggested (insisted) that I should fund a demo recording. They relented. I also tried to talk them into changing the band’s name. They were unrelenting. A lot of years have passed. I remain proud to know Rilo Kiley and grateful that I had the opportunity and ability to be of some help.”

Rilo Kiley officially disbanded in 2013 following the release of their RKives compilation. They recorded four more albums together, the last being 2007’s Under the Blacklight.

Rilo Kiley Tracklist

1. Frug

2. Papillion

3. Always

4. 85

5. Glendora

6. Teenage Lovesong

7. Sword

8. Asshole

9. Gravity