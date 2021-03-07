 See Rilo Kiley Stage Partial Reunion During 'Rock-N-Relief' Livestream - Rolling Stone
Watch Rilo Kiley Stage Partial Reunion During ‘Rock-N-Relief’ Livestream

Jenny Lewis and guitarist Blake Sennett deliver acoustic take of their former band’s “Let Me Back In”

Rilo Kiley staged a partial reunion during the Rock-n-Relief livestream and concert series Saturday as Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett performed the band’s “Let Me Back In.”

Playing together for the first time in six years, Lewis and Sennett — Rilo Kiley’s principal songwriters — delivered an acoustic take of their Rkives track. See the partial reunion at the 5-hour, 35-minute mark of the Rock-N-Relief livestream above.

The beloved indie band last performed together in 2008, roughly five years before Rilo Kiley made their breakup official in 2013. However, Sennett and Lewis took the stage together in 2015, when the guitarist joined Lewis and her band to play Rilo Kiley’s “Portions for Foxes” at Coachella:

The partial Rilo Kiley reunion was among the highlights from Linda Perry’s two-day Rock ‘N’ Relief Live Stream Concert Series, which paired prerecorded performances with live sets from Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium parking lot, the site of the city’s Covid-19 vaccination center.

Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Deadmau5, Carly Simon, and Sammy Hagar all shared digital performances, while Silversun Pickups, Miguel, Kevin Bacon, Macy Gray, L7’s Donita Sparks, Aloe Blacc, Juliette Lewis and the Licks took part in the “drive-in” concert portion.

Proceeds from the event benefitted Sean Penn’s CORE Response (Community Organized Relief Effort).

