Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Unravel on ‘Daisy Jones & the Six‘ Single ‘Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)’

Daisy Jones & the Six, the band author Taylor Jenkins Reid conjured up in her novel of the same name – now being adapted into a series at Prime Video – initially began as two separate entities: Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) on her own and the seventies rock band the Six, led by Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). On the band’s latest single, “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” the two separate pieces strike gold as they merge into one.

Written and produced by Blake Mills with lyrical assistance from Marcus Mumford, the record is one of the few holdovers from Reid’s fictional album Aurora that made it to the official album set for release alongside the series on March 3. In the book, “Honeycomb” is a bonus track on the record that took Daisy Jones & the Six on a massive world tour. But here, “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” is a radio-dominating and trajectory-changing hit single.

Mills and Mumford completely flipped the original lyrics penned by Reid. Rounding out the nearly six-minute-long record with high-energy production, the producer introduced a piercing electric guitar solo mid-song. Cutting through Daisy and Billy’s vocals, the band falls into a natural flow for the first time.

Daisy Jones & the Six first made it off of the page with the release of “Regret Me,” the first official single from Aurora. “We finally have Aurora. A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos, and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one,” Reid shared in a statement at the time. “A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones and The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

In 2020, Mills told Rolling Stone that bringing a seventies band to life in the 2020s gave him a chance to play with their sound without the restrictions they would have actually had at the time. “There’s an opportunity to subvert and create a guitar personality that could have been present in the Seventies, and wasn’t,” Mills said. “People just loved guitar at that point. So I’m trying to find an appreciation for the instrument and try to bend it to my will a little bit. Revisionist history.”