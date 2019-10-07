Rihanna Announces ‘Visual’ Autobiographical Book

Rihanna has announced her first “visual autobiography,” Rihanna, a 504-page book containing more than 1,000 photos documenting the pop star and her life (many of them never-before-seen). It will be published by Phaidon.

“From her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide tours, from quintessential fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur,” reads a press statement for the book.

In her personal statement, Rihanna said, “I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody.”

The large-format edition of book, out October 24th, measures 12 5/8 x 16 1/2 inches and weighs 15 pounds, making it quite a doorstopper. Phaidon and Rihanna have also collaborated with The Haas Brothers on three limited editions, include a Ultra Luxury Supreme edition titled Stoner that comes with a custom-sculpted marble pedestal to showcase the book. That edition is already sold out. At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball this year, Cardi B bid on and won the Ultra Luxury Supreme edition, including its 2,000-pound marble pedestal, for $111,000, making her one of 10 people in the world to own it.

Rihanna and Phaidon will host a pre-publication ticketed book party at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City on Friday, October 11th, with limited tickets available.