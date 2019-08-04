×
Rihanna Slams Trump’s Response to Mass Shootings: “Donald, You Spelt ‘Terrorism’ Wrong”

“Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!”

Singer Rihanna, the first black woman in history to head up a major Parisian luxury house, poses as she unveiled her first fashion designs for Fenty at a pop-up store in Paris, France, . The collection, named after the singer turned designer's last name, comprises ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and eyewear and is available for sale Paris' Le Marais area from Friday and will debut online May 29Fashion Rihanna, Paris, France - 22 May 2019

Rihanna criticized President Donald Trump's response in the aftermath of a pair of mass shootings in the United States that left 29 dead.

After the shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart Saturday that killed 20 people, Trump tweeted, “Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

On Sunday, following yet another mass shooting perpetrated by a white male with an assault rifle – this time at a bar in Dayton, Ohio – Rihanna slammed Trump’s tweet on Instagram.

“Um… Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead,” Rihanna wrote.

“This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!”

The singer then took aim at the president’s anti-immigration and pro-gun policies: “Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!!”

Rihanna continued, “My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”

Cardi B also condemned the president on social media Sunday:

