Rihanna Sends Cease-and-Desist After Songs Played at Trump Rally

Rihanna is the latest artist to send a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump, with the Anti singer deploying legal action after her “Don’t Stop the Music” was played at the president’s rally Sunday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” Rihanna’s legal team wrote in the letter obtained by Rolling Stone to Trump’s White House counsel.

“As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper.”

On Sunday, Rihanna learned that Trump had been using her music at rallies when Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker tweeted, “It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

Rihanna responded to Rucker, “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”

The next day, Rihanna officially took action against Trump, joining recent artists like Pharrell Williams, Steven Tyler and the Prince estate that have warned the Trump administration over their rallies’ playlists.

“Trump’s unauthorized use of Ms. Fenty’s music… creates a false impression that Ms. Fenty is affiliated with, connected to or otherwise associated with Trump,” the cease-and-desist letter continued.

Rihanna has also thrown her support behind Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum in the Florida gubernatorial race: