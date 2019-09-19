Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show’ to Air on Amazon Prime Video Friday

Rihanna’s lingerie fashion show, Savage X Fenty Show, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday September 20th. The show features appearances by 21 Savage, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Laverne Cox and Normani, and performances by Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean and A$AP Ferg. A trailer for the show depicts a wild, dance-filled event, with the requisite appearance from the pop singer.

The special, which showcases the second-ever Fenty fashion show, which took place in New York City earlier this month, will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. It will also feature an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the fashion show. The launch of show on Amazon Prime Video coincides with the Fenty’s new Fall/Winter 2019 collection going on sale via Amazon Fashion.

Strap in and get your TV ready!! 3 days til the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW. Get with your friends and watch it only on @primevideo this Friday, SEPT 20th! pic.twitter.com/P0vJtZDRzh — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 17, 2019

Rihanna also recently held her annual Diamond Ball, which featured guest performances from Pharrell Williams, DJ Khaled and Megan Thee Stallion. During the event Rihanna made a surprise appearance onstage with Williams, performing her verse from “Lemon,” her collaboration with Williams’ N.E.R.D. from 2017, for the first time live. At the Savage x Fenty show, Rihanna hinted that there may be more musical collaborations from her on the horizon. She expressed her love of the singer/rapper Lizzo in a red carpet interview, following her standing ovation during Lizzo’s performance at the BET Awards.