Rihanna Stepping Down as Savage X Fenty CEO

Rihanna is stepping down as CEO of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, according to a report from Vogue Business, with former Anthropologie group CEO Hillary Super set to take over at the company.

The brand has been a massive success for Rihanna, helping launch her into billionaire status in 2021, along with her other brands including makeup line Fenty Beauty. Forbes estimates her net worth at $1.4 billion this year, making her one of the wealthiest women in the entertainment business. As Vogue Business notes, the singer will remain executive chair of Fenty X Savage. Super, who confirmed her new post on Linkedin, starts as CEO next week. The move comes as Savage X Fenty continues to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer business, securing $125 million last year.

Savage X Fenty was launched in 2018. It found success thanks to Rihanna’s star power, coupled with its focus on inclusivity in both size and skin color, meeting a niche that went unfilled from older legacy brands like Victoria’s Secret.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna said in a statement to Vogue. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”