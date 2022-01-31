Rihanna Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky

According to reports from People, Rihanna is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky. The singer has yet to confirm the pregnancy and a representative did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Celebrity photographer Diggzy was the first to get the news circulating this morning with a photo of the singer’s rounded belly posted to his Instagram page with the caption “SHE IS!” People then shared additional photos from the wintery shoot taken during the snowfall this past weekend in Harlem, New York.

Rihanna appears in the photos in an open pink jacket showing off her bump, accessorized with a jewel-encrusted golden cross.

Fans on social media have been speculating that the multi-hyphenate performer was pregnant as recently as last week when Rihanna surprised employees at a Sephora in midtown Manhattan wearing an oversized orange coat. TikTok users took to dissecting the video from how she walked to the way she leaned forward to hug the workers.

Speaking with British Vogue in 2020, Rihanna revealed she anticipates having three or four children within 10 years. The interview pre-dated her high-profile relationship with Rocky.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she shared, admitting that having a partner isn’t really a necessity to raising a child. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.”