Rihanna Will Receive NAACP President’s Award

The NAACP announced on Tuesday that Rihanna will be the 2020 recipient of the organization’s President’s Award, to be given out during the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson will present the pop star with the award during a live television broadcast on BET on Saturday, February 22nd, from Pasadena, California.

The President’s Award is presented “in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service,” according to a press statement from the NAACP. Past recipients include Jay-Z (who received the award last year), Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Muhammad Ali, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and others.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” Johnson said. “From her business achievements through Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Rihanna is in the process of recording her ninth album, though between Fenty and her other business ventures, it’s unclear exactly when it’ll be finished. Her last album was 2016’s Anti. She released a photo book/”visual autobiography” this past October.