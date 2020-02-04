 Rihanna Will Receive NAACP President's Award - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Waco Brothers Compile Political Anthems for New Album 'Resist' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Rihanna Will Receive NAACP President’s Award

Pop star will receive recognition during NAACP Image Awards, broadcast on BET from Pasadena, California

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rihanna naacp presidents award

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The NAACP announced on Tuesday that Rihanna will be the 2020 recipient of the organization’s President’s Award, to be given out during the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson will present the pop star with the award during a live television broadcast on BET on Saturday, February 22nd, from Pasadena, California.

The President’s Award is presented “in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service,” according to a press statement from the NAACP. Past recipients include Jay-Z (who received the award last year), Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Muhammad Ali, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and others.

“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” Johnson said. “From her business achievements through Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Rihanna is in the process of recording her ninth album, though between Fenty and her other business ventures, it’s unclear exactly when it’ll be finished. Her last album was 2016’s Anti. She released a photo book/”visual autobiography” this past October.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.