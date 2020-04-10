 Rihanna, Jack Dorsey Donate $4.2M to Aid Domestic Violence Victims - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'Mad' Magazine Cartoonist Mort Drucker Dead at 91 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Rihanna, Jack Dorsey Donate $4.2 Million to Aid Domestic Violence Victims Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Pop star and Twitter CEO’s joint grant to Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will provide 10 weeks of support and resources

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey have donated $4.2 million to aid victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock; Jeff Gilbert/Shutterstock

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and Twitter/Square CEO Jack Dorsey have teamed up to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

The $4.2 million joint grant to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help provide support and resources to individuals and children suffering from domestic violence, including shelter, meals and counseling. CLF and Dorsey have each committed $2.1 million to the fund.

According to the Los Angeles Housing Authority, an estimated 90 people per week have been turned away from full shelters since the stay-at-home order went into effect last month. The joint grant is expected to cover 90 domestic violence victims per week through 10 weeks.

While Rihanna and Dorsey’s grants will aid domestic violence victims in Los Angeles, “victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning,” the announcement states.

Last week, Rihanna’s CLF and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation donated $2 million to support undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Rihanna donated a supply of personal protective equipment via her foundation to the state of New York to assist the state in its pandemic mitigation efforts. CLF also donated $5 million to multiple organizations around the world to help protect healthcare workers and marginalized communities in their battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Rihanna, Twitter

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.