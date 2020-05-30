Rihanna Laments ‘Blood Curdling Agony’ of George Floyd’s Death

Amid protests nationwide Friday, Rihanna lamented the death of George Floyd and slammed the Minnesota police officer charged with murder in an Instagram post.

“For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart,” Rihanna wrote.

“To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!!”

On Friday, now-former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen in the video with his knee fixed to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this,” Rihanna wrote.

“I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for ‘drugs’ or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???!”

In her Instagram post, Rihanna also tagged the names of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, two other unarmed African-Americans who were killed in recent weeks. On Friday, the lawyers representing the families of Floyd, Arbery and Taylor took to social media to demand sweeping police reforms.