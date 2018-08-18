Rihanna Documentary Out Within Months, Director Says

Over two years after a Rihanna-approved documentary was first announced, director Peter Berg revealed that the film could arrive within months.

In April 2016, Berg – whose action film Mile 22 arrived Friday – said he was at work on a Rihanna film modeled after D.A. Pennebaker’s legendary Bob Dylan documentary Don’t Look Back.

While the documentary, which reportedly captured Rihanna at work on her 2016 album Anti, was expected to arrive in 2017, Berg told Slash Film that the movie should be out within two months.

“I think she’s an extraordinary young woman and it really is kind of a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes in to making her this talent that she is. The work ethic, the talent, luck, the hustle, the vision,” Berg said. “She’s a really, really interesting woman and the movie will be out in about a month and half, two months we’ll be able to start showing it.”

Berg previously said the documentary would provide an “unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she’s ascended to become a global icon.”

A representative for Rihanna did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

In addition to the documentary, Rihanna is rumored to be filming a project called “Guava Island” in Cuba with director Hiro Murai, the Huffington Post reports. Photos from the alleged shoot revealed that Donald Glover appears in the project in some capacity; Murai serves as a director on Atlanta and helmed Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” video. Glover will also perform at Rihanna’s upcoming Diamond Ball fundraiser. Rihanna is reportedly at work on a dancehall album.