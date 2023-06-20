Rihanna Wants Treasury Secretary and World Bank President to ‘Step Up’ With Climate Crisis Support

No one can make Rihanna feel like she’s the only girl in the world if there’s no world to live in — and more importantly, the communities suffering the most from the climate crisis don’t deserve to feel as though they’re alone in their fight for change. As part of her support for Global Citizen’s call for action Power Our Planet, the musician and business mogul has called on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank President Ajay Banga to provide tangible support for those communities.

“We need you to make bold commitments to finance & debt reforms,” Rihanna wrote in a tweet addressed to Yellen and Banga, requesting that both leaders join Barbados Prime Minster Mia Mottley and “step up for communities hit hardest by climate emergencies.”

She went on to highlight her own contribution to the climate change conversation: the Clara Lionel Foundation she founded in 2012. The foundation’s mission statement reads: “CLF invests in climate justice initiatives in the Caribbean & United States and helps communities prepare for and withstand natural disasters.”

Power Our Planet, launched by Global Citizen in April, shares the foundation's focus on assisting vulnerable countries and communities with monetary resources. The year-long campaign aims to bolster financial foundations and access to support education and health systems.

“We must Power Our Planet if we want to protect it,” the Clara Lionel Foundation stated on Instagram in May. “That’s why CLF is teaming up with PM Mottley and @GlblCtzn to demand funding for the world’s most impoverished countries to help mitigate the devastating impacts of climate change! Join us as we demand other world leaders take action NOW.”

Global Citizen has a long history of collaborating with musicians in hopes of using their lucrative platforms to raise awareness for global issues. Later this week, on June 22, the organization will stream Power Our Planet: Live in Paris, a benefit concert featuring performances from Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Jon Batiste. Finneas, Ayra Starr, Joé Dwèt Filé, and Mosimann will appear as special guests.