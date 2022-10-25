fbpixel
Only Rihanna Could Bring Together Marvel Heroes and Music Stars for a Major Fashion Show

Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 will feature Burna Boy, Anitta, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, Taraji P. Henson and many more
Rihanna in March 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna has announced the star-studded lineup for her next Savage x Fenty show, which will feature performances from Burna Boy, Anitta, Don Tolliver, and Maxwell.

On top of the musical performances, the fashion show will feature a stacked lineup that includes everyone from Marvel stars Simu Liu and Winston Duke to revered actors Taraji P. Henson and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Others set to appear include Cara Delevigne, Lilly Singh, Bella Poarch, Ángela Aguilar, Precious Lee, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Taylor Page, Zach Miko, Irina Shayk, and Avani Gregg.

To accompany the lineup announcement for Savage x Fenty Vol. 4, Rihanna shared a tantalizing new teaser for the event on her Instagram. The show is set to air on Nov. 9 on Amazon’s Prime Video, with the line itself scheduled to drop the following day, Nov. 10.

Rihanna — who served as the executive producer and creative director for Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 — has gotten even more ambitious with her annual fashion since the first one in 2018. Last year’s event set the bar especially high, with performances from Nas, Daddy Yankee, Normani, and Jazmine Sullivan. The show even won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography. 

Along with prepping for Savage x Fenty Vol. 4, Rihanna is gearing up for an even bigger gig: The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The event will mark her first live performance in over five years, with the singer last appearing onstage at the 2018 Grammy Awards to perform “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled. 

Still no word, however, on when — or if — we’ll ever get that follow-up to Anti

