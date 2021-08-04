 Rihanna Is Officially a Billionaire - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'How Long Gone' Podcast Plots Fall Tour, Signs Deal With Indie Label Jagjaguwar
Home Music Music News

Rihanna Is Officially a Billionaire

Forbes estimates singer and business mogul’s net worth is now $1.7 billion

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
rihanna billionaire

Rihanna attends the second press day for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna has officially entered the billionaire’s club, Forbes reported on Wednesday.

The publication estimates that the pop star and business mogul — founder of fashion house Fenty as well as makeup line Fenty Beauty — is now worth $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and the second-wealthiest female entertainer in the world after Oprah Winfrey. An estimated $1.4 billion of that fortune comes exclusively from Fenty Beauty, of which Rihanna owns a 50 percent share. Much of the rest of her net worth — around $270 million — comes from sales stemming from her music and acting career along with her stake in her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.

Forbes attributes Fenty Beauty’s success not only to its celebrity founder but also its uniquely diverse product line, with a foundation available in 50 different skin tones for women of color. A 50-50 joint venture with French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which also owns makeup retailer Sephora, Fenty Beauty was reportedly racking in $550 million during its first calendar year in 2018, beating out other celebrity lines like Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty. Cosmetics sales have bounced back from their pandemic lows and are only expected to increase in the coming year.

Related Stories

A$AP Rocky Recruited Morrissey for Upcoming 'All Smiles' Album
Flashback: Father John Misty Covers Rihanna's 'Kiss It Better' in 2016

Related Stories

50 Greatest Movie Superheroes
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line has also proven to be a success, raising $115 million in funding this past February at a $1 billion valuation. The company, also founded in 2018, is a joint venture with TechStyle Fashion Group; Rihanna maintains a 30 percent ownership stake. The singer’s fashion and accessory house Fenty proved to be much less profitable: Launched in 2019, Fenty was confirmed to have been shut down by Rihanna and LVMH in February due to low sales during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there’s still no word on when Rihanna will be releasing new music, as her last album, Anti, came out in 2016, prior to her major brand expansions. “She is creating a brand outside of herself,” consumer goods consultant Shannon Coyne told Forbes. “It’s not just about Rihanna.”

In This Article: Rihanna

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.