Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Second Child Is Born

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child, sources confirm to People. According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, the baby boy was born on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna first let the world know that she was pregnant with her second son during her Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, where her 13-minute performance was void of collaborators but did have a “special guest” when she revealed her baby bump on stage in a surprise reveal. It was even a surprise to her dancers, as she reportedly only attended rehearsals in oversized sweatsuits.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13, 2022. RZA Athelston Mayers was named in honor of Wu-Tang Clan leader, producer, and rapper RZA.

Reps for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

Outside of the baby news, Rihanna is expected to drop her long awaited follow-up to 2016’s Anti, dubbed R9 (it will be her ninth studio album) some time this year. “I want it to be this year. Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year,” she told Vogue UK in a cover story earlier this year. “But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos… And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking.”