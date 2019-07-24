Rico Nasty Shows Off Vocals on New Song ‘Time Flies’

Maryland rapper Rico Nasty unveiled a new song “Time Flies” Tuesday, her first new music release since Anger Management, a collaborative mixtape with East Coast hip hop producer Kenny Beats, arrived in April.

Known for her rap skills, “Time Flies” features Rico showcasing her vocal prowess in a similar style as other pop-punk-influenced hip hop artists such as Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Peep. It’s also a more introspective track than her usual mosh pit-ready jams, with Nasty reminiscing on the success of her career and her tireless dedication to putting in the work.

Earlier this year, Nasty was one of eleven rappers announced as part of XXL’s 2019 Freshman Class, showcasing this year’s rising stars in hip hop. Other inductees included Tierra Whack, Comethazine, DaBaby, Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris and Gunna.