Watch Rico Nasty Perform on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Rico Nasty appeared on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series to showcase a varied set list of new and old tunes. Performing with her all-female band, the rapper opened with recent single “Magic.”

During the five-song set, Rico also dropped her breakout hit “Smack A Bitch,” as well as “Rage,” “Trust Issues” and “OHFR?”

“Magic,” along with last month’s “Buss,” is set to appear on Rico Nasty’s upcoming mixtape, Rx, due out this summer via Atlantic. Rx will follow Rico’s debut album, Nightmare Vacation, which arrived last December. The rapper described the album to Rolling Stone as her most personal project yet, saying it was a “more evolved” version of her 2016 mixtape Sugar Trap.

Along with prepping her own material, Rico Nasty guested on a handful of tracks in the past year, including Kali Uchis’ “Aquí Yo Mando,” and 100 Gecs’ “Ringtone” remix, which also features Charli XCX and Kero Kero Bonito. In February, she teamed up with British singer Mahalia for “Jealous.”