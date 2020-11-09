Rico Nasty Plots Release Date for New Album ‘Nightmare Vacation’

Rico Nasty has announced that her major label debut album, Nightmare Vacation, will be released on December 4th via Atlantic.

The LP will feature collaborations with Trippie Redd, Aminé, Gucci Mane, and Don Toliver, as well as production from Dylan Brady, Take a Daytrip, Avedon, and Tay Keith. So far Rico Nasty has released the album singles “iPhone,” “Own It,” and “Don’t Like Me” featuring Gucci Mane and Don Toliver.

The rapper told Rolling Stone that it was her most personal project yet, and described it as a “more evolved” version of her 2016 mixtape Sugar Trap. She’s also stated that there will be none of her trademark rock cadences on the album.

Nightmare Vacation follows Rico Nasty’s 2019 collaborative mixtape with Kenny Beats, Anger Management (which was included on Rolling Stone’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2019), and marks her first solo release since 2018’s Nasty. She also released the standalone single “Time Flies” in 2019, and was one of 11 rappers chosen for XXL‘s 2019 Freshman Class.

Along with prepping her own material, Rico Nasty has guested on a handful of tracks this year, including Kali Uchis’ “Aquí Yo Mando,” and 100 Gecs’ “Ringtone” remix, which also features Charli XCX and Kero Kero Bonito.