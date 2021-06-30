 Hear Rico Nasty Bring the 'Magic' on Smooth New Single - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next House of Marley's Sustainably-Made True Wireless Earbuds Are Just $99 Right Now
Home Music Music News

Hear Rico Nasty Bring the ‘Magic’ on Smooth New Single

The track will appear on her new mixtape Rx

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rico Nasty has dropped a new single, “Magic.” The track will appear on her upcoming mixtape Rx, due out this summer via Atlantic.

Rico penned the song alongside Vincent van den Ende, Ramon Ginton, Amit Nagra and Romano Wijnstein. It features shimmery, summer-ready production from Avedon, Ginton, Alter Ego and Mano.

Per Pitchfork, Rico said in a statement she wanted the song “to bring out another side of you and almost feel like you’re being taken over by magic.” The rapper has been teasing the song, along with her mixtape, for a few weeks.

Rx will follow Rico’s debut album, Nightmare Vacation, which arrived last December. The rapper described the album to Rolling Stone as her most personal project yet, saying it was a “more evolved” version of her 2016 mixtape Sugar Trap.

Along with prepping her own material, Rico Nasty guested on a handful of tracks in the past year, including Kali Uchis’ “Aquí Yo Mando,” and 100 Gecs’ “Ringtone” remix, which also features Charli XCX and Kero Kero Bonito. In February, she teamed up with British singer Mahalia for “Jealous.”

 

In This Article: Rico Nasty

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.