Rico Nasty Taps Gucci Mane, Don Toliver for New Song ‘Don’t Like Me’

Rico Nasty has tapped Gucci Mane and Don Toliver for a new song, “Don’t Like Me,” the third single from her upcoming album, Nightmare Vacation, out October 30th via Atlantic.

The track boasts an ebullient beat with soft synth plunks shimmering atop booming bass and crisp drums. Rico leads the way, teaming up with Toliver on the instantly memorable chorus, then peeling off a delightful verse (“Ooh, roll one up just to keep me high/Ooh, don’t look down if you scared of heights”) before Gucci Mane takes over.

“Don’t Like Me” follows previously released Nightmare Vacation singles, “iPhone,” which was produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady, and “Own It.” Nightmare Vacation follows Rico Nasty’s 2019 collaborative mixtape with Kenny Beats, Anger Management, and marks her first solo release since 2018’s Nasty.

Along with prepping her own material, Rico Nasty has guested on a handful of tracks this year, including Kali Uchis’ “Aquí Yo Mando,” and 100 Gecs’ “Ringtone” remix, which also features Charli XCX and Kero Kero Bonito.