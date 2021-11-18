Rico Nasty and Flo Milli Seek ‘Money’ on the Yellow Brick Road in New Video

Rico Nasty and Flo Milli are all about the “Money” in the video for Rico’s new song. Produced by Boyz Noize, the single interpolates samples from 2 Live Crew’s “We Want Some Pussy” and Tone Loc’s “Wild Thing.”

The Roxana Baldovin-directed clip takes the rappers on a financial-oriented journey, where cash rules the day. “Hey, we want some money,” they rap. The duo are seen in an infomercial called The Money Show, strut down a yellow brick road in homage to The Wizard of Oz, and float through the clouds.

The song follows previously released 2021 singles “Buss” and “Magic.” Rico has been previewing “Money” while on the road, including at her recent sets at Rolling Loud NYC and Outside Lands as well as at tour stops as a special guest on Playboi Carti’s King Vamp Tour. The tour continues through December, wrapping up at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 23.