Hear Rico Nasty’s Fast-Talking New Single ‘Buss’

Rico Nasty has released a new song, “Buss,” after previewing the track during her set at Lollapalooza last weekend.

“Buss,” produced by Menoh Beats, is a hard-hitting number with Rico Nasty exuding confidence her delivery and in the lyrics. “This Sugar Trap shit, I invented it,” she boasts. “You lil’ bitches really just rented it.”

BUSS dropping this Friday ✅ pic.twitter.com/QwcWMrjJgW — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) August 4, 2021

The single follows her recent single “Magic” and a collaboration with Love Ghost on “Wolfsbane.” Rico Nasty also confirmed, via Twitter, that she is prepping a music video for “Magic.”

The rapper has been teasing her upcoming mixtape, Rx, for the past few months. Rx will follow Rico’s debut album, Nightmare Vacation, which arrived last December. The rapper described the album to Rolling Stone as her most personal project yet, saying it was a “more evolved” version of her 2016 mixtape Sugar Trap.

Along with prepping her own material, Rico Nasty guested on a handful of tracks in the past year, including Kali Uchis’ “Aquí Yo Mando,” and 100 Gecs’ “Ringtone” remix, which also features Charli XCX and Kero Kero Bonito. In February, she teamed up with British singer Mahalia for “Jealous.”