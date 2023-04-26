Rico Nasty Plays a Maid From Hell in New ‘Turn It Up’ Video

Rico Nasty tidies up a house (kinda) while its owners sit tied up in the basement in the new video for her 100 Gecs-produced single, “Turn It Up.”

The new track boasts a pretty minimalist beat, built around the relentless tick of a hi-hat that explodes with speaker-rattling kick drums and grinding synth sounds. It’s an ideal palette for Rico Nasty to go scorched earth over: “I just put the cash in a stash,” she spits, “Why you looking on my page and you ain’t even wash ya ass?/I got a check, now I don’t know how to act/In my new crib playing with my son in the grass.” Trending Fox Has a Secret ‘Oppo File’ to Keep Tucker Carlson in Check, Sources Say Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Marvin Gaye Copyright Trial Morgan Wallen's Label Responds to 'False' Claims by Security Guard Madison Beer's Nudes Leaked at 15. A Decade Later, They Still Haunt Her

In the “Turn It Up” video — directed by Isaac Garcia — Rico Nasty plays what first appears to be the worst maid ever, showing up at a nice house and doing very little cleaning, while actively destroying stuff and dipping into the wine collection. At the end of the clip, however, it’s revealed that the two owners of the house are tied up in the basement, with little explanation as to whether Rico put them there, or simply doesn’t care that someone else did.

“Turn It Up” marks Rico Nasty’s first proper release of the year and follows her 2022 mixtape, Las Ruinas, which arrived last July. Back in March, Rico did re-release her early Soundcloud hit, “Beat My Face,” making it available on digital streaming services. She also kicked off a North American tour earlier this month with dates scheduled through May 27 in Cincinnati, Ohio.