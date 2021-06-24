Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin Appear in ‘Behind the Music’ Reboot Trailer

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for its Behind the Music reboot, featuring stars like Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Busta Rhymes and more. This new version of VH1’s well-known documentary series premieres with two episodes July 29th on the streaming platform, followed by new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

As with the original Behind the Music, each episode of the series will revolve around a different music artist or band, exploring their rise to fame and the challenges within their career through archival footage and on-camera interviews. The trailer introduces Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, and Bret Michaels as featured artists, joining the previously announced Lopez, Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe.

The first season of Behind the Music will be released in two parts, with the two premiere episodes focusing on Martin and LL Cool J, respectively. All of the announced artists will be featured in the first half of the season except for Lopez, whose episode will air in the season’s second half alongside other music acts to be announced at a later date. The full schedule for Part 1 of the first season can be found below.

Additionally, Paramount+ will release a selection of episodes from the original series onto its streaming platform on July 29th.

Behind the Music Season 1, Part 1 Release Schedule

Ricky Martin: July 29

LL Cool J: July 29

Huey Lewis: August 5

Busta Rhymes: August 12

Duran Duran: August 19

New Kids On The Block: August 26

Bret Michaels: September 2

Fat Joe: September 9