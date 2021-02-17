Rick Ross Returns to His Roots for ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Rick Ross returned to his roots for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert appearance, which premiered on Tuesday. While he lives in Atlanta, he headed to the city where he was reared and launched his career to film the show. Shot at his friend and collaborator Rich B Caliente’s gallery space complete with a throne, Ross delivered a six-song set. The concert marked the second time in his career he has performed with a live band.

Backed by DJ Sam Sneak, bassist Thaddaeus Tribbett, keyboardist Monty Reynolds, drummer Rashid Williams, and backup singers Troy Tyler and Elijah Blake, Ross opened with Teflon Don track “Super High.” Backup singer and Ne-Yo protégé Tyler stepped in for his mentor’s parts, which blended with Ross’ smooth delivery. The group also performed his hits “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Aston Martin Music,” which featured Blake.

“It’s a new year, new goals, same dreams, same hustler,” Ross said. “You know what it is. And for somebody that has inspired the boss, there’s so many. ‘Cause I could look at any brother on the street and get some inspiration from him. Regardless of how many followers you got on social media, regardless of what you’re riding in, I can learn something from you. I ain’t scared to. Let’s make sure we keep building.”

“I love when art just gets to speak for itself,” he added before launching into “I’m Not a Star.” “There’s a lot of people that make records and make songs, but we make music, and that’s why these records are timeless and I thank everybody for coming together to vibe with us.”

He closed with his 2013 Jay-Z collaboration “F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit” and “Tears of Joy.” “They always taught me to go hard. I’m still going hard today,” Ross said, reflecting on his family and the hard work it has taken to get to where he is. “And like I say, pain comes with success. So, expect those tears of joy.”