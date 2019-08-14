Watch Rick Ross and Swizz Beatz Perform ‘Big Tyme’ on ‘Fallon’

Rick Ross’ 10th album Port of Miami 2 has finally arrived and in celebration of the new music the rapper took the stage at The Tonight Show to perform “Big Tyme.” Joined by Swizz Beatz, The Roots and Just Blaze, as well as an orchestra, Ross gave a fast-talking, highly energized rendition of the politically-inspired track.

In the clip, clad in a green tracksuit (and a lot of gold chains), Ross trades verses with Beatz, with lyrics that reference Emmett Till, R. Kelly and Miami Heat. “They hated on you, dawg, but you’re big time,” the pair spit together over the chorus. “Talk behind your back ’cause you’re big time.” The rappers dance it out as the song finishes, with Fallon visible in the background also getting down to the music.

Port of Miami 2 dropped August 9th via MMG/Epic. The album, a follow-up to 2017’s Rather You Than Me and named for his 2006 debut studio album, features Beatz, as well as Meek Mill, the late Nipsey Hussle, Drake, Swizz Beatz, Wale, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and more. Ross will also release his memoir, Hurricanes, on September 3rd via Hanover Square Press.

“Port of Miami started me on this journey,” Ross wrote on Instagram of the new music. “It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.”