Hear Rick Ross, Rich Brian Team Up With DJ Snake on ‘Run It’

DJ Snake has collaborated with Rick Ross and Rich Brian on a new single, “Run It.” The track comes from upcoming Marvel Studios’ film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

“Run It” appears in the new trailer for the film, and will also serve as the anthem for ESPN’s coverage of this year’s College Football season, which kicks off on August 28th.

“I grew up inspired by @marvel heroes so it’s been hard to keep this secret,” DJ Snake wrote on Instagram. “I’m honored to play a part in @marvelstudios @shangchi history with my song ‘RUN IT.'”

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, in theaters September 3rd, is Marvel Studios’ first Asian superhero film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, a man who leaves his “normal” life in San Francisco to confront his past as a trained assassin for the Ten Rings organization. Tony Leung and Awkwafina also star.

“I never saw myself as the hero of my own story growing up,” Liu wrote on Instagram when the film’s trailer premiered. “I struggled to find any Asian characters onscreen, and there were fewer still that made me feel truly proud of my heritage. It’s absolutely insane to think that in just over four months, we will have a Marvel Studios movie featuring an almost entirely Asian cast, each full of rich nuance and dimensionality. Shang Chi is more than just a movie — it is a celebration of our culture and a rallying cry for the forgotten, the unseen, and the overlooked. It is a reminder to take up space, to stand tall, and to be unapologetically ourselves.”