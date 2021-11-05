Rick Ross Finally Sets Release Date for New LP ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’

Rick Ross has finally scheduled a release date for his long-awaited new album Richer Than I Ever Been, with the rapper-turned-landscaper dropping his first LP in two years on Dec. 10.

Ross will preview his 11th studio album — which he first announced way back in August 2020 — next Friday with the first single “Outlawz,” featuring 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan. He also shared the regal cover art for Richer Than I Ever Been on social media:

Ross last released his Port of Miami 2 in 2019. Since then, the rapper has made his steady stream of guest appearances — including on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy — and devoted himself to the unlikely hobby of landscaping, as the rapper recently talked to Rolling Stone about how much he enjoys mowing his 280-acre lawn with his industrial lawnmower.

“It’s something I look forward to,” Ross declared of riding his customized John Deere tractor on his estate north of Atlanta. “I have my windows tinted. No one knows it’s Ricky Rozay, the biggest boss. AC’s down to 68 degrees, and I’m cutting. I’m looking for anything on the lawn that’s standing out or looking obnoxious.”