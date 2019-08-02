Rick Ross Unveils ‘Port of Miami 2’ Track List Featuring Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross is preparing to release Port of Miami 2. The follow-up to 2017’s Rather You Than Me and named after his 2006 debut studio album, his new LP will be released on August 9th via MMG/Epic.

“Port of Miami started me on this journey,” Ross wrote on Instagram. “It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.”

The new 15-song set features a bevy of collaborators, including Meek Mill, the late Nipsey Hussle, Drake, Swizz Beatz, Wale, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Denzel Curry and others. In fact, there are only a few songs that don’t list guests (“Turnpike Ike,” “Fascinated,” “Vegas Residency”). “Maybach Music VI” boasts an ellipsis after the title, which may indicate there may be unlisted collaborators featured.

The Miami-dwelling rapper has recently unveiled album singles “Gold Roses” featuring Drake, “Big Tyme” featuring Swizz Beatz and “Act a Fool” with Wale. Ross is also set to release his memoir, Hurricanes, on September 3rd via Hanover Square Press.

Rick Ross’ Port of Miami 2 Track List

1. “Act a Fool” featuring Wale

2. “Turnpike Ike”

3. “Nobody’s Favorite” featuring Gunplay

4. “Summer Reign” featuring Summer Walker

5. “White Lines” featuring Dej Loaf

6. “Big Tyme” featuring Swizz Beatz

7. “Bogus Charms” featuring Meek Mill

8. “Rich Nigga Lifestyle” featuring Nipsey Hussle & Teyana Taylor

9. “Born to Kill” featuring Jeezy

10. “Fascinated”

11. “I Still Pray” featuring YFN Lucci & Ball Greezy

12. “Running the Streets” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Denzel Curry

13. “Vegas Residency”

14. “Maybach Music VI…”

15. “Gold Roses” featuring Drake